Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is still pushing for a loan move on deadline day amid interest from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have reportedly contacted Bayern about Tel’s availability in the last 48 hours, while Premier League rivals Arsenal are also staying informed on the 19-year-old’s situation in Germany.

According to Romano, several clubs are still trying to sign Tel in the final hours of the winter transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether Bayern are willing to agree to a loan deal for the Frenchman at this stage.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly insisting on a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy – they accepted a €60m (£50m) offer from Tottenham last week, but Tel rejected the move.

Mathys Tel Open to Late Bayern Exit

Bavarians want a permanent move

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Tel’s future remains uncertain in the final hours of the window, with strong interest in a potential last-minute deal.

“My information is that at this time, Mathys Tel is still pushing for a loan move. Bayern, on their side, are still insisting for a permanent move, loan with obligation or permanent. “Because they had 60 million euros guaranteed from Tottenham, and the player said no. So what happens now? “All the clubs interested in Mathys Tel are still there calling and trying to understand what happens. Man United did that in the last 48 hours, Arsenal also informed. “So several clubs are still calling, because the player would be open to a loan move on deadline day. Now, it depends on what the player and Bayern will decide. If Bayern will give the green light to Mathys Tel tell or not. “But for sure, a super interesting situation for Mathys, because there is strong interest in a potential last-minute deal. And so let's keep the story open.”

Tel, labelled 'unbelievable' by Florian Plettenberg, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, registering one assist in 458 minutes of action. He was absent from Vincent Kompany’s squad to face Holstein Kiel at the weekend.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham 'Pushing' to Sign 'Monster' Defender on Deadline Day According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign another defender on deadline day in the form of Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.