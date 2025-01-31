Manchester United remain interested in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and are ‘still pushing’ for the Frenchman’s arrival on loan before the transfer deadline, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are close to completing deals for promising defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven and have now set their sights on Tel, a target for multiple Premier League clubs.

According to Romano, at least four English clubs are currently interested in the 19-year-old, with Chelsea and Tottenham willing to sign him on a permanent deal, while Arsenal and Aston Villa have enquired about the conditions of a potential move.

Bayern are open to letting Tel leave before the deadline after he expressed his desire to move on, having struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season.

Man Utd Eyeing Late Tel Loan

Among Premier League clubs keen

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Man United are ‘still pushing’ to convince Tel to join on loan, despite permanent move opportunities elsewhere:

“Manchester United, interested in [signing Tel on] loan and still pushing on player side, in case he decides to go on loan, and then Arsenal and Chelsea. “Chelsea are pushing on a permanent transfer since the beginning.”

Tel, who joined Bayern aged 17 from Rennes in the summer of 2022, has struggled to secure regular minutes both on the left wing and at striker this season, making 14 appearances and only four starts in all competitions.

Although naturally a left-sided forward, Tel, praised as 'unbelievable' by Florian Plettenberg, can operate anywhere across the frontline and has vast experience playing as a centre-forward for Bayern.

Man United are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window, as they have yet to finalise deals for both Dorgu and Heaven.

According to Romano, Dorgu will travel to Manchester on Saturday to complete his €35m (£29m) move to United and is now set to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing at Old Trafford.

United may also oversee several departures before the deadline on Monday, with the futures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho still uncertain.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

