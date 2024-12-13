Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno, in a deal that could be worth up to $8.5 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leon has burst onto the scene in the top flight in Paraguay in the 2024 season, making 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice. Highly-thought of in South America, he's inevitably attracted interest from European clubs, and it appears as though United have moved fastest to secure a deal for the defender.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Cerro Porteno over Leon, and have finally agreed on terms that will see him arrive in the north-west in July of next year. This would make the 17-year-old the first acquisition of the Ruben Amorim era, with the starlet earmarked as a potential long-term replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

United Reach Agreement for Leon

He'll join the club next summer

Joining Cerro Porteno as a youngster, Leon has risen through the ranks with the Paraguayan club, and he eventually made his debut in August of this year against Sportivo Ameliano. Scoring the winner in this game, he has since become indispensable to Cerro, starting almost every league game.

Described as a 'wonderkid', after links with United had surfaced, footage emerged of Leon that 'wowed' Red Devils fans. By all reports, the Premier League club appear to have landed one of South America's brightest young talents.

Writing on X, Romano revealed the news that an agreement had been reached for the prospect:

While left-back was certainly a position of concern for Amorim, with Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continually suffering from fitness issues, it remains to be seen as to whether Leon will immediately take this mantle. The teenager will likely need time to develop and settle in England, and thus United could remain in the market for another left-sided defender.

Diego Leon's Career Statistics Competition Appearances Goals Assists Paraguayuan First Division Clausura 19 2 0 South American Cup 0 0 0

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 13/12/2024