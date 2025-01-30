Manchester United fans have been given more good news in their pursuit of Patrick Dorgu, according to Fabrizio Romano - who, despite stating that his medical is set to be rescheduled over the weekend, a deal is still expected to go through for the Denmark international.

The report from Romano states that Dorgu's medical is to be rescheduled, and could now take place over the weekend having originally been pencilled in on Friday.

However, reassuringly, the Italian journalist has stated that there are no issues or problems with the deal. A fee has been agreed, though due to documents and contract delays, Dorgu will now be expected to fly to England over the weekend, later than first thought.

United have been toiling to sign a left wing-back all winter, having been linked with Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez amongst others - but as the window ticks down, they are still thought to be on course to landing their man, who has been named as a 'statement' signing by esteemed journalist Henry Winter on Wednesday.