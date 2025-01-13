Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Red Devils happy to let the Brazilian go if he receives an enticing offer from any interested parties.

Casemiro has not been at his best for United over the past 18 months, with a decline in his physical prowess owing to some poor performances for Ruben Amorim's side, effectively contributing to United's poor run of form. It hasn't all been his fault, but United's midfield looks entirely different from the one they had in Erik ten Hag's first season, where they finished third in the Premier League and made both domestic cup finals - and that could see the Brazilian leave.

Romano: Casemiro Could Depart if Suitable Offer Received

The Brazilian has been largely poor for the Red Devils in recent times

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano admitted that Casemiro could have left in the summer although he himself turned down the move, with Saudi Pro League sides bidding for his signature.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =12th Goals 1 =7th Clearances Per Game 2 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.8 =3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =10th Match rating 6.79 =5th

But United have been consistent in their viewpoint and if the Brazilian is tempted by an offer from elsewhere, Romano believes that United will be ready to let the star leave, if a suitable bid comes in. He said:

"Also in the summer we had many links, but that was never really close to being completed, because of Casemiro. "Manchester United have always been quite open. If Casemiro wants to go and finds a good opportunity, United are okay with that. Otherwise, he's a player who remains as part of the plans of Ruben Amorim, but he's not untouchable. "So that's the position, I think, also for the January window."

Casemiro has started 10 of United's 20 Premier League games this season, being an unused substitute in six of those games - including failing to make single appearance in four of Amorim's first six games as boss in the top-flight.

At the age of 32, and soon to be 33, Casemiro having a contract that runs until the end of next summer means that United could potentially save almost £30million in wages should they offload the Brazilian now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has 75 caps for Brazil, scoring seven goals in the process.

That would be enough to bring in a youngster for a decent-sized fee to add to their plan of squad succession that has seen the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte join the club under INEOS' reign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

