Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tyrell Malacia could leave Manchester United this month, although Italian outfit Como aren't interested in the left-back.

Malacia recently recovered from a serious knee injury that had kept him sidelined for 17 months. The Dutch defender sat out the whole of last season and missed Erik ten Hag's final few months as United boss.

The 25-year-old's first game back with the Red Devils' first team was in Ruben Amorim's second game in charge. He started at left wing-back in a 3-2 win against Norweigan outfit Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League.

There were concerns over Malacia's performance in that game, and he lasted until half-time before he was brought off. A horror showing in a shock 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth (December 22) raised doubts over his ability to thrive in Amorim's system.

Tyrell Malacia Stats Premier League 2024-25 Appearances 2 Key Passes 0.5 Accurate Passes Per Game 21.0 (89%) Accurate Passes Own Half 9.0 (86%) Accurate Passes Opposition Half 12.0 (89%) Accurate Long Balls 1.0 (50%) Accurate Chipped Crosses 0.5 (100%) Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 0.5 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.0 Error Leading To Shot 1 Successful Dribbles 0.5 (100%) Ground Duels Won 2.0 (40%)

Malacia has not played a full 90-minute game since returning, and Amorim has consistently brought him off at half-time. There is now talk over the nine-cap Netherlands international's future. He has been with the club since July 2022, when he arrived from Eredivisie side Feyenoord for £14.7 million.

Romano: Malacia Could Leave Manchester United

The Red Devils are prepared to listen to offers

Malacia has a year left on his contract but could depart this month amid Amorim's overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford. He came on for a 30-minute cameo appearance in United's FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal on Sunday evening (January 12).

Romano gave an update on Malacia's situation and confirmed the club are open to parting ways, including a loan deal. The transfer expert wrote on X:

"Tyrell Malacia could leave Man United now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause. …but he’s not a target for Italian side Como, no talks despite reports."

Serie A side Como, embroiled in a relegation battle, were linked with a move for Malacia. Cesc Fabregas has been in charge of the newly-promoted club since the summer, and they have made several high-profile signings, including the now-retired Raphael Varane as a free agent after his United departure.

Romano claims Fabregas' I Lariani aren't interested in the Dutchman, but he could still head to Italy. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that Juventus are considering an initial loan move to give Thiago Motta more options at full-back.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 13/01/2025.

