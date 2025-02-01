Alejandro Garnacho's improved relationship with Ruben Amorim points to the Argentine attacker staying at Manchester United once the January transfer window closes, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old was at a crossroads over his future at Old Trafford after Amorim dropped him for the Manchester derby in mid-December, and many felt this was due to the club's academy graduate not meeting the Portuguese coach's standards. He has since been recalled into the Red Devils' first team and has been in fine form, playing with a teamwork mentality.

Amorim noticed a change in Garnacho since he was given the axe and claimed that the eight-cap Argentina international had 'changed because he understands that I just want to help him and win games'. The young winger was linked with Serie A giants Napoli and Chelsea, but with just two days left of the window, it looks increasingly likely he'll be staying put.

Romano: Garnacho Likely To Stay At Manchester United

The Red Devils Attacker's 'Changed' Relationship With Amorim Has Been Key

Garnacho was particularly impressive when he came off the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 2-0 win over FCSB in Romania in the Europa League midweek. He set Kobbie Mainoo up for the second on the night and was a bright spark, continuing a consistent run of winning Amorim over.

Romano delved into the Garnacho situation and suggested Amorim had made a U-turn about his player leaving because he had followed his coach's philosophy:

"I think the public statements from Ruben Amorim are showing how the situation has changed in terms of relationship between the coach and Garnacho in the last 10-15 days. So I think there is still a possibility for him to continue at Manchester United."

Alejandro Garnacho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 22 Goals 3 Assists 1 Key passes 0.8 Balls recovered per game 3.3 Successful dribbles 0.6 (29%) Ground duels won 2.4 (40%)

Garnacho was viewed as one of the Red Devils' untouchables last season, thriving on the wing under Amorim's predecessor Erik ten Hag and earning plaudits from teammates, including Rasmus Hojlund, who dubbed him an 'incredible talent'. He bagged the opener in United's 2-1 win over City in the FA Cup final, and many expected he'd be a key player in the Amorim era, but speculation over his future and evident initial issues with the coach put his future in doubt.

Manchester United are thought to be demanding £70 million for the former Atletico Madrid academy prospect, a fee Napoli were unwilling to meet. Antonio Conte's Serie A giants have been prepared to pay £38 million for the potential Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replacement, while Chelsea has yet to make an offer or communicate their valuation of the youngster.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

