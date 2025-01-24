Manchester United are reportedly getting closer to the signing of Patrick Dorgu, according to reports - with the Red Devils believed to have made a big bid, which has gone within reach of Lecce's asking price for the 20-year-old wing-back.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both struggling for first-team minutes thanks to comebacks from injury this season, Dorgu has been earmarked as a potential star to come into the left wing-back slot under Ruben Amorim. With deals for Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth man Milos Kerkez both looking expensive, Dorgu has fallen within their price bracket and the Red Devils have now made their second push for the youngster.

The report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that United have sent a new bid for Dorgu on Friday, with a proposal in excess of €30million (£25.5million). The Red Devils are trying to get a deal done, having had the green light from the Danish international on Wednesday - and Romano signed off his tweet by stating that a deal is 'on'.

Romano stated earlier in the week that United had been weighing up a bid of around £25.5million for Dorgu's services, with Lecce holding out for that €40million fee - and it appears that the Italian side have now received a bid close to their asking price for his services. Dorgu has been labelled as 'very exciting' by former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, who said:

“He is a player who loves to play football and who loves to train and be in there. He has a great physical package and he has a basic technique that can be used. “A left-footed left-back with that package is very, very exciting. The things that I think he falls for, it’s something that can be learned. An exciting young player who we follow closely and are very much looking forward to following.”

Dorgu has been one of Lecce's main stars this season, and with his versatility meaning that he can play down the left-hand side or even on the right-wing by cutting in onto his favoured left foot, Amorim will be keen to get a deal over the line to add young talent to his ranks.