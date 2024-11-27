Manchester United could sign a new left-back for Ruben Amorim as early as January, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are prioritising the arrival of a new left-sided defender in 2025, but the timing of the move will reportedly depend on several factors, given their recent financial challenges.

According to Romano, Amorim himself reiterated the demand for a new left-back after the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday:

“Now I am in the position to confirm, once again, that Manchester United will sign a new left-back, left wing-back, let's call him as you prefer, now Ruben Amorim is playing with the back three, but Man United want to go for a proper left back. “From what I'm hearing, even after the Ipswich game, the message from Ruben Amorim to Manchester United management is, we need a player in that position in 2025. “Could be January, could be summer, based on opportunities, based on price, based on several factors, but Man United want to go for a player in that position.”

Amorim deployed Diogo Dalot as the left wing-back in his first Premier League game, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia starting on the bench. Shaw later replaced Jonny Evans at left centre-back in the second half.

Malacia and Shaw were included in the matchday squad for the first time this season, having missed the start of the campaign through injuries.

According to Romano, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies remains among Man United’s targets for next year.

The Canadian international, whose contract expires next summer, is reportedly being monitored by both United and Real Madrid for a potential move in 2025.

Amorim is not expected to completely overhaul the squad in the next two transfer windows, with recent reports suggesting he will have a more moderate budget than Erik ten Hag.

United spent heavily in Ten Hag’s final window, bringing in five new signings for almost £200m before the 2024/25 season.

Amorim will also be addressing several contractual situations in the coming months, with the deals of Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton all set to expire at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.