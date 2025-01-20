Manchester United are keeping tabs on Milos Kerkez, who shined in Bournemouth's 4-1 win over Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kerkez was on target in the Cherries' victory at St James' Park to cap off yet another of a long list of impressive performances. He's established himself as one of the Premier League's most promising full-backs since arriving at the Vitality in July 2023.

The 'magnificent' 21-year-old has inevitably garnered interest because of his consistency under Andoni Iraola this season. He's registered two goals and three assists in 22 league games.

Romano: Manchester United Monitoring Kerkez

Ruben Amorim could turn to the Hungarian to fix left-back issue

Romano reacted to Kerkez's goal in Bournemouth's win over Newcastle by highlighting Manchester United and Liverpool's growing interest in the youngster. He wrote:

"Not only (Justin) Kluivert show… as Milos Kerkez scores for Bournemouth and he keeps performing at top level this season. Manchester United and Liverpool are both closely monitoring his progress."

Milos Kerkez vs Newcastle United Minutes Played 90' Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.05 Clearances 2 Interceptions 2 Ground Duels (won) 5 (3) Aerial Duels (won) 1 (1) Accurate Passes 26/31 (84%) Long Balls (acc.) 7 (3)

Those comments came a day before United fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Diogo Dalot was used as a makeshift left wing-back but continues to struggle in the role.

Tyrell Malacia was available but has failed to convince head coach Ruben Amorim and spent the entire game on the bench. Luke Shaw continues to be injured, and a replacement is undoubtedly one of INEOS' main priorities.

Nuno Mendes looked to be Amorim's top target to come in at left wing-back, but he may have missed out on his former Sporting CP youngster. Reports claim Mendes has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and sign a contract extension.

Kerkez could be an alternative, and the 21-cap Hungary international has displayed the ability to shine in the English top flight. The Red Devils face competition from rivals Liverpool, who are looking for a potential long-term Andy Robertson replacement.

