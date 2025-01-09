Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could look to bolster his front line in the January transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer column that Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has 'come under interest' from the Old Trafford outfit, with the Red Devils aiming to add experienced firepower to their ranks before the window slams shut.

Kolo Muani burst onto the scene at Nantes with 12 goals in 36 Ligue 1 games, and following that up the season after with 15 goals in just 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt, he made the move to PSG. But life hasn't quite worked out for the star in the French capital - and that could see United take advantage.

Romano: Man Utd 'Interested' in Randal Kolo Muani

The Frenchman could be offered a reprieve by the Red Devils

Romano stated in his GIVEMESPORT transfer column that Kolo Muani has come under interest from United this window, with the club aiming to sign a new striker given the slow form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 statistics - PSG squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 351 18th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 14th Shots Per Game 1.6 =6th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.55 20th

Romano has revealed that the 'remarkable' Kolo Muani is one of the most wanted strikers in Europe this January, having been made available for a loan move away from PSG due to a lack of game time - but that has also seen Tottenham Hotspur take an interest in his services as they aim to find competition for Dominic Solanke, who is their only senior striker - with a reported £55million price tag on his head.

Kolo Muani joined PSG for a seismic £76.4million at the start of last season, notching nine goals in 40 games for the French champions - but just two goals in 14 outings this season has seen him fall down the pecking order, and Luis Enrique's side could see him leave temporarily in a bid to rekindle his form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 appearances for France's national team.

United have struggled in an attacking sense with just 23 Premier League goals to show for their name this season, and Amorim will need to remedy that quickly. With stars such as Antony and Marcus Rashford rumoured to be departing, the need for someone such as Kolo Muani has grown even more - and the Frenchman is certainly a name to look out for in the coming weeks if United do see movement on the transfer exit front.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

Related Sky Sports: Shock Club 'Trying to Buy' Rashford From Man Utd Serie A side Como 1907 are trying to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in January.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.