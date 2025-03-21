Manchester United's search for a striker continues to burn on, with Ruben Amorim keen to add firepower to his front line - but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over any search for Victor Osimhen via his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, stating that there are 'no concrete talks' at present.

United fans will eagerly be waiting to see who their club will bring in as a talisman in the summer transfer window, after seeing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee fail to step up to the mark in the Premier League. Various names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Osimhen being one of them - but Romano has played down any immediate notion of a deal for the Napoli striker.

Romano: Man Utd Move for Victor Osimhen is 'Nothing Concrete'

The Red Devils have been in need of a striker for the past six months

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League - with Chelsea thought to have been leading the race to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =9th Goals 20 1st Assists 4 =4th Shots Per Game 4.5 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.1 8th Match rating 7.70 2nd

But that deal failed to occur, and his surprise move to Turkey took place. He's continued his strong form from his time in Serie A in Istanbul, and that has piqued United's interest. However, Romano believes that any move taking the Nigeria star to United isn't advanced, writing that there weren't any concrete talks taking place just yet - and after being asked if there was any potential of a move via a swap deal with Hojlund, Romano wrote in his GMS newsletter:

"At the moment I’m not aware of concrete talks taking place for Osimhen to Man United. He’s on the list but same for more strikers, nothing advanced at this stage."

Zirkzee and Hojlund have just six Premier League goals between them, which is not a good enough output for a £109million duo - and with Amorim preferring strikers who can play off the shoulder, such as Osimhen, it could be the deal to complete with the striker being called 'world-class' by former United boss Jose Mourinho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 23 goals in just 39 caps for Nigeria.

United have suffered with goals in the Premier League this season, only scoring three or more goals in just six top-flight games - with five of those coming in games against the current bottom three, and the other being Everton, who occupied 15th place at the time. And, as just the 14th-highest scorers in the Premier League, changes will be needed in the final third if United are to improve - which someone of Osimhen's ilk could fix.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.