The Red Devils have failed to progress after a relatively successful campaign last year.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano indicates no immediate decision has been made on ten Hag's future.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at the club is far from certain after a disappointing season, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update, suggesting that there has been no movement on a decision just yet.

Last campaign, the Red Devils secured a top-four finish, subsequently qualifying for the Champions League, while also lifting the Carabao Cup. They've failed to progress this term, sitting in eighth place in the Premier League, although there's a chance they could win the FA Cup.

Overall, it's safe to say ten Hag's United side have gone backwards and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if INEOS decided to pull the trigger at the end of the campaign.

'No Movemement' on Ten Hag Decision at Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano reveals all

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Italian reporter Romano has provided an update on ten Hag's situation at Old Trafford, suggesting that a decision is yet to be made...

"From what I'm hearing at the moment there is no movement to fire Ten Hag before the end of the season. That is the information I have as of today. You never know in football but as of now nothing his happening."

The Dutch coach has likely been on trial over the last few months, and unless there's a drastic shift in their form before the end of the season, ten Hag might be worried about losing his job. In reality, the former Ajax manager can have few complaints if they fail to qualify for European football and lose the FA Cup final against Manchester City. With no trophies to show or a positive finish in the Premier League, INEOS will certainly have a major decision to make.

A report from Matt Law of The Telegraph has suggested that United have no plans to sack ten Hag before the cup final, but some of the playing squad already feel that the writing is on the wall. Removing ten Hag from his position at the end of the campaign will allow a new manager to come in and have a full pre-season and a summer transfer window, which could be hugely beneficial.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sheffield United and Luton Town have conceded more shots in the Premier League this season than Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel an Option for Man Utd

The German manager is under consideration

According to a report from The Times, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is under consideration by United, with ten Hag under increasing pressure at Old Trafford. The German tactician is admired by the decision-makers at the Manchester outfit, and he would welcome a return to the Premier League.

Although the former Chelsea boss is currently contracted to Bayern, it's been agreed that he will head through the exit door in the summer. The Bundesliga outfit missed out on the title to Bayer Leverkusen, but they do remain in the battle to lift the Champions League.

