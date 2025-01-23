Manchester United are now preparing a new bid for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu after seeing their initial proposal turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are willing to table a new offer to secure the Danish full-back in January after their opening €27m (£22m) bid was rebuffed by the Serie A club.

According to Romano, United are not expected to reach Lecce’s requested €40m (£33.8m) valuation with their second bid, but will try to advance in Dorgu’s pursuit further.

The "elite" 20-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to Manchester mid-season, with no issues expected on personal terms.

Man United Preparing New Dorgu Bid

Their initial offer was turned down

According to Romano, Man United are preparing a new proposal for Dorgu, but are not expected to reach the requested €40m price.

Dorgu has been a key player for Lecce this season and has started all of their 20 Serie A games, scoring three goals and providing one assist, and Romano reported on his YouTube account that United and Ruben Amorim "love" the player.

Naturally a left-back, the 20-year-old can also play further forward on the left in midfield and has done so on several occasions for Lecce this term.

Man United have yet to register any transfer activity in January but are thought to be prioritising signing a new left wing-back before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

The Red Devils are also anticipating senior outgoings, with winger Antony now set to join Real Betis on loan and Marcus Rashford still exploring opportunities for a temporary departure.

The 27-year-old is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, though neither of the two interested clubs have advanced in the pursuit yet, and the possibility remains that Rashford stays in Manchester for the rest of the season.

Patrick Dorgu's Lecce Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.3 Expected assisted goals 1.4 Minutes played 1,750

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.