Marcus Rashford has completed his medical to become an Aston Villa player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester United winger has been honing in on a loan move to Villa Park and it now appears to be on the verge of completion.

Rashford's Man United Career Looks Over

Public fallout with boyhood club

The move comes amid a very public fallout with the hierarchy at Old Trafford for the England international, who has barely been selected by new manager Ruben Amorim.

The United boss has insinuated a lack of effort and professionalism from Rashford on the training pitch, although the 27-year-old has made no secret of his plans to leave the club, revealing his desire for a new challenge in a public interview in December, despite his contract not being due to expire until 2028.

Although Rashford has been linked with a number of major European clubs this month, chiefly AC Milan and Barcelona, that challenge is coming in the form of a loan move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has proved himself to be incredibly adept at getting the best out of his players at Aston Villa, combining impressive tactical nous and man-management skills, and has revived flagging careers before.

Aston Villa's Impressive January Window

Villans Continuing to Aim Big

Seemingly not satisfied with a squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last season, Villa have continued to recruit with intent this term. They spent big on midfielder Amadou Onana and Champions League finalist Ian Maatsen during the summer, while this month they have already signed Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

Rashford is another big-name arrival, while a deal has been agreed for PSG attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, and Villa have also been holding talks with Chelsea over a move for Joao Felix.

Villa's ability to attract elite quality is testament to their progress under Emery, but the Spaniard now faces the intriguing task of blending a hard-working, well-organised and tight-knit group of players with more mercurial talents accustomed to playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

If it pays off, Villa will be optimistic of making an impact in the knockout stages of the Champions League in the second half of the campaign, and potentially claiming another top four finish in the Premier League.