Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a lot of thinking to do in terms of his forward line for the rest of the campaign, due to Kai Havertz's season-ending injury earlier this week - and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Gunners are working on 'internal solutions' rather than free agents, which could see Riccardo Calafiori lead the line.

Backup striker Gabriel Jesus was injured in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United at the start of January, which gave Arsenal three weeks to find a backup talisman for Havertz. They failed to do so before the deadline, and their worst fears were confirmed earlier this week with the German striker being ruled out until the end of the campaign with a torn hamstring.

Romano: Arteta Looking for 'Internal' Havertz Solution, Calafiori Chances Rated

The Italian defender has been mooted as a potential striker option

Now, with the window closed, Arteta must find solutions. Leandro Trossard is the main candidate to lead the line in a false-nine role, but other solutions have been mentioned - including Calafiori leading the line in a bid to get Trossard into his best position out wide.

Riccardo Calafiori's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 15th Goals 2 3rd Clearances Per Game 1.5 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.8 =3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =4th Match rating 6.85 7th

But writing for GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that he wasn't aware of anything about Calafiori being touted as an auxiliary emergency option - though he did claim that the Gunners staff were working on internal solutions as opposed to signing a free agent to come in for the remainder of the season. He wrote:

"I’m not aware of anything on Calafiori so far but for sure the staff is working on internal solutions rather than signing a free agent. That’s the plan. Arteta is working on it."

Calafiori isn't a natural goalscorer, but he's also not a first-choice in Arsenal's Premier League team - and given that he isn't needed regularly in defence due to William Saliba and Gabriel being the first-choice centre-backs, his height and ability on the ball could prove to be a huge asset for the Gunners going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori has eight caps for Italy.

The Italian, 22, only has six career goals, albeit two of those have come this season against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. With both being decent strikes away from home, he does have something for a defender when it comes to putting the ball in the net - and as a last-chance saloon, the former Roma star represents a solid choice.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-02-25.

Related Arsenal Could ‘Request Special Dispensation’ After Kai Havertz Injury Kai Havertz sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week, but Arsenal could be offered some form of reprieve.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.