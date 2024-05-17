Highlights Cedric and Elneny will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season as their contracts expire.

Both players rarely featured for the Gunners this season, so their departure will save the club on wages.

Arsenal will not need to urgently replace Cedric but might look to bring in an additional midfielder for the squad.

Arsenal duo Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares will leave the club at the end of the season with their contracts expiring, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Cedric and Elneny have rarely been key players for the Gunners, and as Mikel Arteta's side continue to push for the Premier League title, they will be looking to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch. The duo have barely been seen in an Arsenal shirt this season, and they now look set to move on.

With Jurrien Timber returning from injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White being Arteta's two main options at right-back, Cedric has struggled to get a look in. In midfield, Elneny is competing with Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho, among others, so seeking a fresh challenge will be best for his career.

Cedric and Elneny Will Both 'Say Goodbye to Arsenal'

They will depart at the end of their contracts

Reporting on Friday morning, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that both Elneny and Cedric will say goodbye to Arsenal fans this weekend as they will leave the club this summer...

"Cedric Soares and Mo Elneny will both say goodbye to Arsenal fans this weekend. It’s over as both players will leave #AFC as free agents."

With Elneny and Cedric reportedly earning £130k-a-week between them, the north London outfit will save a significant amount of money on wages by allowing them to depart. It's unlikely to have a major impact on their performances on the pitch, with the Arsenal duo rarely featuring for the Gunners.

Arsenal are unlikely to even need to replace Cedric with plenty of options at right-back, but adding an additional midfielder might be of interest. Partey and Jorginho are reaching the latter stages of their careers, so bringing in another body in the middle of the park could be beneficial.

Losing players for nothing is never an ideal situation, but Cedric and Elneny didn't arrive for significant fees, and they've provided a strong service for Arsenal as squad options. Offering them new deals wouldn't have made a lot of sense, so shaking hands and moving on is the best decision for all parties involved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares have played a combined 90 minutes between them in the Premier League this season.

Related Exclusive: Mikel Arteta Earmarks £86m Star as 'Top Target' at Arsenal Arsenal are keen to sign Jorrel Hato after he has shone during a turbulent season at Ajax

Romano Confirms Another Arsenal Departure

Arthur Okonkwo will also depart

Romano has also confirmed that Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will also leave the north London club in the summer. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at League Two Wrexham, helping them gain promotion to League One while also being voted goalkeeper of the year in England's fourth tier.

Wrexham might have been planning to pay a fee to secure Okonkwo's signature on a permanent deal this summer, so extending his stay at the Emirates may have been beneficial to the Gunners. The 22-year-old will now have his pick of clubs to join after an impressive campaign, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wrexham make a move.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt