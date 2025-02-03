Nasser Djiga is on his way to Wolverhampton Wanderers to complete his move from Red Star Belgrade, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The 22-year-old is set to become Vitor Pereira's second defensive signing of the January transfer window following Ivorian Emmanuel Agbadou's arrival from Stade Reims earlier this month. He joins a Wolves side eager for improvements on the defensive front amid a Premier League relegation battle.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Djiga's move to Molineux and confirmed that the player and his agent were flying to the UK:

"Nasser Djiga, on his way for medicals as new Wolves player as fee has been agreed and player travelling now. He’s together with his agent Marcel Veerman, ready to complete Wolves move."

Djiga On Way To Wolves For Medical

A £10m offer looks to have been accepted by Red Star Belgrade

Wolves were keen on signing Lens centre-back Kevin Danso and were in talks before Tottenham Hotspur hijacked their move for the Austrian. They turned their attention to Djiga and made a £10 million offer for Djiga and the Burkina Faso international, who is set to arrive at Molineux for a medical on deadline day.

Djiga, hailed a 'monster', has been earning plaudits in the Serbian Super Liga with consistent performances at the back. He is a vital acquisition that will help Pereira try and tackle a relegation scrap where his side sit 17th, two points above the drop zone after 24 games.

