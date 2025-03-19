There is now 'movement' for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to leave the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano while speaking in his latest YouTube video on Wednesday afternoon.

The update comes on the back of a tough week for the Merseyside outfit as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, before being beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez Exit 'Movements Have Started'

The Uruguayan came close to leaving Liverpool in January

Romano exclusively revealed for GIVEMESPORT last month that Nunez came close to departing Anfield for Saudi Arabia during January, but remained with the Reds as they were unable to source a replacement in the final days of the transfer window.

But following that update, the journalist has now revealed that contacts are underway again for the Uruguay international to depart Arne Slot's side this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has scored 40 goals in 136 appearances for Liverpool following an £85m move from Atletico Madrid.

Nunez - described as becoming "world-class" by Guillem Balague - was very open to the move to Al-Nassr in January but remained with Liverpool for a crucial part of the season as they look to recover from recent disappointment and secure the Premier League title.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano confirmed:

"I told you several times we expect Darwin Nunez to be one of the names to watch in the summer. And there is movement. The movements have already started around Darwin Nunez, who is now in an important moment of the season with Liverpool. "Of course, they are focusing on winning the Premier League. That's the mission for Darwin, win the Premier League and then consider a move in the summer. Because Darwin, according to my information, was very open already in January to joining Al-Nassr. "He was ready to say yes to Saudi. He was ready to say yes to that project, but Liverpool decided to keep the current squad, not to change anything."

Nunez Has Largely Struggled Since Joining Liverpool

He has come under fire for his goal record

Liverpool were hoping that Nunez's goal record for Benfica - 48 goals in 85 games - would translate to the Premier League, but it hasn't happened for the South American centre-forward.

Despite becoming something of a fans' favourite at Anfield, the 25-year-old only has seven goals in 40 appearances for the Reds this season and has become infamous for missing chances following his move to Merseyside.

If the latest reports are to be believed, it appears as though Arne Slot could offload Nunez and look for a new No.9 this summer.

