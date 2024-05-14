Highlights Arsenal have targetted Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi as they prioritise a central midfield signing this summer.

Thomas Parety could leave the club with his contract ending in 2025.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Arsenal's interest in Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Following another successful Premier League season under Mikel Arteta's reign, Arsenal are looking to revamp their midfield this summer with Everton's Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi among the club's top targets, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record last season to bring in Declan Rice for £105 million from West Ham, but they lost Thomas Partey for much of the season due to injury which restricted their potential in the middle of the park.

Jorginho has often been deployed alongside Rice and has impressed, but Partey's return to the team amidst the Premier League run-in for the title has been key and Arsenal are now looking for a longer-term replacement to anchor their midfield.

Arsenal Monitoring Onana and Zubimendi Ahead of Transfer Window

The Gunners want a new midfielder to play with Declan Rice

Two players who have been identified by the rigorous Arsenal recruitment team are Onana, who could reportedly cost £60m, and Zubimendi, who has a £51m release clause, meaning they may have to fork out around £111m for the duo. Romano suggested that the Gunners will prioritise a midfielder this summer, especially with Partey's contract ending in 2025. Arsenal could look to cash in on the midfielder in favour of a long-term replacement.

Jorginho recently signed a new contract with Arsenal but is unlikely to be a starting player in Arteta's starting 11 next season, which means there is a vacancy for a new defensive midfielder. Speaking on the ARLS podcast, Romano outlined Arsenal's priorities heading into a "busy" summer for the North London outfit.

"Arsenal will be busy. I think it’s going to be an exciting summer. "Arsenal will be there because they need a player in the defensive positions, probably left-back. "Then a midfielder, I see Arsenal signing an important midfielder in this summer transfer window. For example, Zubimendi is a player they like. "The advantage for Arsenal is they already have the manager with an important project, so they know the players they like and Zubimendi is one of them. "Onana at Everton is one of them. Also Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, they are some players that they really appreciate."

How Onana and Zubimendi's stats per 90 minutes compare to Partey in 2023/24 Partey Onana Zubimendi Appearances 13 29 31 Touches 77 56.3 60.8 Passes completion 89.1% 84.3% 85.7% Progressive passes 7.5 4.77 5.15 Progressive carries 1.63 0.90 1.15 Take-on success 69.2% 42.3% 66.7% Tackles 1.75 3.02 1.66 Interceptions 1.38 0.95 1.25 Ball recoveries 6.50 7.03 5.73

Romano: Arsenal Will Sign a Striker

The journalist has tipped the Gunners to make a move for Viktor Gyokeres

Another pressing task for Arsenal's backroom staff is to recruit a new striker with Gabriel Jesus' form dwindling since his knee injury last year, while Eddie Nketiah seems to have been frozen out by the Spanish manager.

Kai Havertz was signed last summer for £65m from Chelsea and has been in resurgent form since he moved into the number nine position. The German has 12 goals, but when you compare his efforts to the likes of Erling Haaland at Manchester City, whom Arsenal are competing for the Premier League title with, they do not come close to comparing.

Havertz has his role in the team but it is not necessarily to put the ball in the net, so a new striker is certainly on the cards for Arsenal, Romano has confirmed, with the Gunners fancying Sporting Lisbon frontman Viktor Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old has 27 league goals in 32 matches this season and has put himself on Arsenal's radar.

Romano said: "They will sign a striker, yeah. Let’s see if they prefer to invest on a winger or a central striker. I think Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon is a player they really like."

