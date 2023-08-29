Highlights Fabrizio Romano has named two Premier League summer signings in his top five transfers of the summer window.

AC Milan's signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar could be one of the steals of the transfer window, according to Romano.

Arsenal's acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham could have a transformative effect on the club. Rice's impact will be felt in defense, as he consistently puts out fires.

The summer transfer window is coming to a close this week, and for Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the end of deadline day will be the start of a much-deserved break.

The transfer guru has been exceptionally busy these last few months, sharing details on some huge moves from around the world. Arsenal signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, Chelsea finally getting a deal done after Liverpool entered the race for Moises Caicedo, and Harry Kane making the switch to Bayern Munich are just a few moves that have kept Romano on his toes.

With so many deals being completed, and with more players potentially on the move before the end of the month, it can be easy to lose track or forget about some of the best bits of business. But everyone’s go-to source for transfer news has picked out five moves who he believes are the most excellent signings of the summer in an article with 888Sport.

Let’s take a look at who he’s picked out…

5 Tijjani Reijnders - AZ Alkmaar to AC Milan

A surprising one to kick the list off, given that there have been so many transfers. But Romano believes that Milan’s move for Reijnders could be one of the steals of the window.

The Rossoneri were looking for a replacement for the Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali, who had offered them an excellent few years of service since joining in 2020. And they have replaced the 23-year-old with someone just about to enter their prime, with Romano full of praise for Milan's new signing.

“Insane quality, smart player, replacing Tonali was difficult but Milan did an excellent job,” he wrote. “With hard work and experience in Italy, Reijnders can become a top player in the coming years.”

Reijnders had a knack for weighing in with goals and assists going forward while at AZ Alkmaar, racking up 12 goal contributions in all competitions last season. And the 25-year-old has already made his mark in Italy, registering an assist in Milan’s 2-0 victory against Bologna.

He looked composed on the ball in that game too, showcasing his excellent dribbling and keeping things simple to keep everything ticking over. The Dutchman helped out defensively too, putting in a couple of important blocks and tackles.

He followed that up with another decent performance in a 4-1 thrashing of Torino, making himself busy by getting 50 touches and completing 100% of his long passes (Sofascore). Expect him to be a standout name in Serie A this season.

4 Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig to Liverpool

Liverpool were in dire need of a midfield refresh this summer, with their existing options for the 2022/23 season getting on and not being the players that they once were. The Reds said farewell to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and even Fabinho as they looked to revamp their squad.

To replace them, Jurgen Klopp’s side have brought in three players: Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Szoboszlai. And for Romano, it is the latter who he is most impressed by.

“Dominik is a modern midfielder of excellent level: he can provide assists, score goals, make the difference in the long term and be worth over €100m in the future,” the journalist said.

“I think signing Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for €110m total package was a true masterpiece from Liverpool.”

Premier League fans have all had a taste of what the Hungarian midfield maestro is all about. He has slotted into Klopp’s side seamlessly, skipping past defenders with ease and playing some great passes to send teammates on their way.

The only thing missing so far has been output, but that will certainly come. Szoboszlai bagged 10 goals and 13 assists last season for Leipzig in all competitions. Capable of a long-range screamer from time to time, expect him to have the Anfield crowd on their feet in amazement at some point this season.

3 Declan Rice - West Ham to Arsenal

Is this the move that helps Arsenal get over the line in the Premier League this season? There’s a very good chance. Rice was excellent for several years at West Ham, providing leadership in the engine room while also working tirelessly to help out in defence.

Mikel Arteta’s interest in the Englishman was long-standing, with the Gunners making him their top summer target in January this year. Manchester City did enter the battle for his signature, but for Romano, his move to Arsenal could have a transformative effect.

“The battle with Manchester City was tough but Arsenal have secured a top player for present and future,” he wrote. “Declan Rice is not just a midfielder, he's the midfield.

“Credits to Arsenal because the investment has been huge but Rice is worth all the money that has been spent, he really has the potential to make history for the club,” he added.

The impact of Rice’s arrival will mostly be felt in defence, with the 25-year-old putting out fires consistently for his former side. Last season, nobody made more interceptions than the former Irons captain, and he also ranked in the top 10 for total tackles (FBref). He has already wowed Arsenal fans this season with an excellent display against Crystal Palace.

Read More: Declan Rice's hilarious response when asked about Caicedo breaking his transfer record

But he is capable of helping out going forward as well, with good passing and a goal now and then. Might we see Arteta utilise him as a box-to-box midfielder rather than just a defensive one in certain games this year?

2 Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City to Barcelona

Gundogan’s seven-year stay in Manchester came to an end this summer at the end of his contract, and the 32-year-old was quickly snapped up by Barcelona. In the eyes of Romano, the La Liga champions have gained a real gem, describing the midfielder as, “one of the most underrated players in the world in the last 10 years.”

“Quality, technique, leadership... and Barça managed to win the competition from many clubs to sign Ilkay,” he said. “Excellent addition. When the big games arrive, his impact will make the difference.”

As well as his technical ability on the ball and work rate, one of Gundogan’s best qualities is his ability to weigh in with important goals. Whether it be popping up with a key goal to win Man City the title, or two efforts at Wembley last season to win his side the FA Cup, the German always stepped up when he was needed.

In his last three seasons at the Etihad, Gundogan scored no fewer than 10 goals in all competitions. His departure might prove costly for City at some point this season, but their loss is certainly Barcelona’s gain.

1 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid

Bellingham might have joined Los Blancos for a lofty fee of £88.5 million, but if anything, it looks as if they didn’t pay Dortmund enough. The Englishman has looked sensational in his first few matches for his new club, already bagging four goals and an assist in just three games.

Even without his incredible start, Romano believes that it is the best deal of the summer, purely because of how high his ceiling could be at just 20 years old and how many top clubs were in the market for him

“An absolute star with still enormous potential, paying €103m plus add-ons for Bellingham was a Real Madrid masterpiece... also because all the top clubs in Europe wanted to sign him,” he wrote. “A difficult race for sure but turned into a great deal.”

On top of popping up with goals and assists here and there, Bellingham has proven at every club that he has played for that he is a complete midfielder. Not only is he superb on the ball, but his willingness to help out defensively really does show he’s an all-rounder.

It says a lot that he has already earned 24 caps with the England national team, and that many speculate Dortmund could have secured the Bundesliga title last season if Bellingham had been fit to play their final match against Mainz. He might not have won the league title in Germany, but he will definitely lift one while in Spain.