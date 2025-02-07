Arsenal were offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners were reportedly given the opportunity to land the Spanish international on loan with an option to buy before he joined Galatasaray on identical terms on deadline day.

According to Romano, Arsenal discussed a move for Morata internally but ultimately decided to pass on the chance to sign the 32-year-old, opting to stick with their current squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side were expected to sign a new attacker last month but ended up making no additions, despite losing Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to long-term injuries.

Arsenal Snubbed Alvaro Morata Deal

Before he joined Galatasaray on loan

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Arsenal turned down several strikers in January, including Morata, who could have made a surprise return to the Premier League:

“And here we have a small secret from the January window. “[Arsenal] were offered several strikers in January as opportunities. Arsenal were not so convinced about those names. “One of those names was Alvaro Morata, a player who left Milan on a loan deal, but with a buy option that is going to become 99% guaranteed, to join Galatasaray. “With the same conditions, Morata was offered to Arsenal. So the opportunity to return to the Premier League after the experience he had in London with Chelsea, it was discussed internally, but then Arsenal decided to skip this opportunity, to go for different ideas, to stay with the current squad, and then, in the summer, invest full money on the striker.”

Morata was a regular for Milan this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

The 32-year-old made his Galatasaray debut earlier this week and netted in his second game, a 4-1 Turkish Cup win over Boluspor.

He spent three years at Chelsea after joining from Real Madrid in July 2017, making 72 appearances in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists.

After a quiet winter window, Arsenal are expected to finally address their striker situation in the summer, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak on their radar.

Alvaro Morata's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 16 Goals 5 Assists 0 Expected goals 3.9 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,099

