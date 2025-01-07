Newcastle United are aiming to announce a new deal in the coming weeks, according to reports - with Fabian Schar in talks for a new contract on Tyneside after a number of consistent performances at St. James' Park.

The North East outfit have struggled with a defensive crisis in recent months, with the likes of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth all being ruled out of action over the past few months. That has left Schar, Lloyd Kelly and Dan Burn to fight for the three centre-back spots over the course of the campaign, and Schar, as the star with the most experience of the aforementioned trio, has been superb in the heart of the defence.

That has led the Switzerland international to be rewarded, according to Fabrizio Romano, with talks over a new contract thought to be underway. The report from Romano states that Newcastle are stepping up efforts in their talks to tie Schar down to a new deal.

The Swiss defender's contract is up at the end of the season, and despite having recently turned 33, the 'phenomenal' Schar has been Newcastle's best centre-back for a number of years, having amassed 178 appearances at Premier League level with 16 goals and seven goals to boot - and for that alone, Tyneside chiefs are aiming to extend his seven-year stay at the club.

Negotiations between club and player are underway and advancing well - with Newcastle wanting to make a deal happen to keep the former Basel star at the club beyond the end of the season.

The Magpies also have talisman Callum Wilson, Lascelles, Krafth, Martin Dubravka and Jamal Lewis out of contract, though Schar is without doubt the most important to their system at present, with Wilson's game time being diminished by the exploits of Alexander Isak.

Tying him down to a new deal could be paramount to Newcastle's success; Howe's men are looking to build a top young squad, but continuity and experienced heads will help drag them into the upper echelons of the Premier League for years to come, with Schar being a key figure for defensive duo Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall to learn from.

