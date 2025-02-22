James Trafford is Newcastle United's top goalkeeper target, and the Premier League club has had an agreement on personal terms in place with the Burnley goalkeeper since last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Martin Dubravka signed a new one-year contract extension this week, ensuring the 36-year-old Slovakian will continue to compete with 32-year-old Nick Pope for the number one jersey. Odysseas Vlachodimos is another option for Eddie Howe after his arrival from Nottingham Forest last summer.

The Magpies tried and failed with a £15 million offer for Trafford, 22, in August 2024, but their interest has remained intact. Howe is keen on signing a young goalkeeper to become the long-term man between the sticks at St James' Park. Pope has experienced recurring injury issues and Dubravka's nightmare outing in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City has intensified talk of a move for Trafford.

Newcastle Have Agreed Personal Terms With Trafford

The England U21 international looks likely to arrive in the summer