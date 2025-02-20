Newcastle United are the latest club to register their interest in Bournemouth wonderkid Dean Huijsen, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Magpies' transfer chiefs 'constantly calling' the Cherries over the availability of the Dutch-born star.

Huijsen has been in exceptional form for Andoni Iraola's men this season, coming into the starting XI on a permanent basis in December after impressing from the bench - and that has coincided with Bournemouth's best run of top-flight form in their history, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League under the Spanish tactician. Huijsen has massively contributed to that, having been called 'phenomenal' in the process, and it's seen clubs from across the top-flight note their interest in adding him to their ranks.

Romano: Newcastle 'Constantly Calling' Bournemouth over Dean Huijsen

The Magpies are looking to add a centre-back to their ranks this summer

Newcastle sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in the January transfer window, and with Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth all out of contract in the summer, it would leave just Sven Botman and Dan Burn as their options in the centre of defence heading into next season if the trio decide to depart.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =8th Goals 2 =5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 2nd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.01 5th

As a result, Eddie Howe could look to raid his former club with a move for Huijsen, who has shot to prominence as one of the best young centre-backs on the continent in recent weeks - and Romano has claimed that the Magpies have been 'constantly calling' the south coast club to gauge a reaction in the hope of a potential move in the summer. The Italian said on his YouTube channel:

"Then, among clubs, also Newcastle are informed, calling constantly about the situation of Huijsen. "So for sure, there will be many clubs in the race for this player."

Newcastle had a poor start to the season, winning just three of their opening 10 games in the league, followed by another dismal run in which they only recorded five wins from their first 15 in the top-flight.

But a valiant run has since seen them record seven victories from 10 thanks to Alexander Isak's top form, and with Champions League football likely to be awarded to five teams in England due to new UEFA co-efficient rules, it means that the club are in seventh and only two points away from securing another run in Europe's elite club competition, having done so two seasons ago via a fourth-placed finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen has youth caps for both the Netherlands and Spain - his ancestral nation, and the country in which he grew up respectively.

That could tempt Huijsen to the club alongside his compatriot Botman, especially if the Magpies can beat out other interest from teams such as Chelsea and Liverpool, who have also been credited with an interest over his reported £50million release clause.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

