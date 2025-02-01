Newcastle United and Juventus are locked in negotiations over a deal for Lloyd Kelly to leave the club before Monday's deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The central defender joined the Magpies in the summer on a free transfer from Bournemouth, but has struggled for regular game time in defence under Eddie Howe this season.

Serie A giants Juventus are keen to sign a left-footed defender and have identified Kelly as an ideal target heading into the final 48 hours of the window and according to Romano talks are on to get a deal over the line.

Juventus Want Newcastle Star Lloyd Kelly

Magpies want permanent deal

According to a tweet from Romano, the two clubs are locked in negotiations over the defender who was once described as "incredible" by Gary O'Neil during his time at Bournemouth.

However, while the Serie A side are looking to secure a loan deal for the 26-year-old Newcastle are demanding a permanent deal worth £12.5m or a loan with an obligation to buy at the very least.

That type of deal would significantly boost Newcastle's transfer budget after being severely restrained by PSR in recent windows, with a big profit being able to be registered as a result.

But a deal is yet to be agreed upon between the clubs and talks continue into the final 48 hours of the window.

Kelly is open to a move to Italy in order to play more regular football, having found himself behind Fabian Schar and Dan Burn in the centre of defence.

His chances of regular minutes have been further reduced in recent weeks by the return to fitness of Sven Botman, while club captain Jamaal Lascelles is also due to return from a serious knee injury in the coming weeks.

Lloyd Kelly 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 10 0 301' FA Cup 1 0 90' Carabao Cup 3 0 205'

Newcastle have already lost Miguel Almiron this winter to Atlanta United as they look to raise funds, but they have been able to keep hold of key stars such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon despite rumours over their future.

Kelly came on in the 87th minute of the Magpies' defeat to Fulham on Saturday, meaning he has now surpassed 300 minutes of action in the Premier League this season.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 01/02/2025)