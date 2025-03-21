Newcastle United could look to spend big on a centre-back this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter - with a move for Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen being strongly eyed by the Magpies ahead of the transfer window opening.

The St. James' Park outfit are still revelling in their first major trophy win for 70 years after they were triumphant in the League Cup final on Sunday, and naturally, that has brought about the excitement of new stars that they could buy with the offer of European football and further silverware to win in the future.

Romano: Newcastle 'Seriously Interested' in Dean Huijsen

The Bournemouth star has been a revelation since his move to the Premier League

With two centre-backs out of contract in the summer in Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, that leaves just Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth as the only out-and-out options at the back. Furthermore, with Burn being 33 years of age come the end of the season and Krafth set to turn 31 at the start of the next campaign, youth is needed in the Magpies' ranks at the back to partner Botman - and that could come in the form of Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 8th Goals 2 =6th Clearances Per Game 5.5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 =1st Interceptions Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.96 5th

Although Romano has stated that there are various big Champions League clubs in the running for the Spanish-Dutch star, Newcastle are thought to be 'calling' for the Cherries defender - and their recent win in the League Cup could potentially give them good standing against those who are also interested in the 'wonderkid', as he was called by Sky Sports writer Nick Wright.

Asked whether Newcastle were one of the clubs 'seriously interested' in Huijsen, Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter:

"Newcastle, Bayern [Munich], Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool. Many clubs are calling, for sure, Newcastle are one of them."

Huijsen joined Bournemouth in the summer from Juventus, and although he took a while to find his way into the first-team at the Vitality Stadium, his first start on home soil saw him score the only goal in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. He's been an ever-present from there in both the Premier League and the domestic cup competitions, including being a part of a run that saw Bournemouth go 10 games unbeaten in the top-flight, where he scored against Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen was born in the Netherlands, but moved to Spain aged five - and has opted to represent the latter.

It's no surprise that, at the age of just 19, there are various clubs interested in his services - and having made his Spain debut on Thursday evening in the 2-2 draw against his birth nation, the Netherlands, he could have a bright future in the elite ranks of the game - which Newcastle will be aiming to consistently feature in.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-03-25.

