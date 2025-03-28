Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies are keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both into their thirties, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been suffering with knee injuries and have missed much of the campaign.

After winning the Carabao Cup and ending a 70-year trophy drought, Eddie Howe now has an eye on next season too and the 22-year-old England international has emerged as a top target.

Newcastle Want to Sign Quansah

Magpies also like Huijsen

With central defence expected to be a priority position for Howe and Newcastle to strengthen this summer, Romano has revealed that Liverpool star Quansah is one of the names on the list for a potential transfer.

Described as an "absolute monster" in the past, Quansah has found himself behind Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield this season and could look to make a move away for more regular football.

Quansah was included in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad but didn't feature in the wins over Albania and Latvia, but knows regular football could keep him in contention ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Jarrell Quansah Stats 2024/25 Games 12(11) Minutes 910 Tackles (per game) 0.8 Interceptions (per game) 0.6 Clearances (per game) 2.1 Blocks (per game) 0.4

Newcastle also hold an interest in Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer, with his £50m release clause believed to represent incredible value in the current market. However, there is pessimism among those at the club that they can get a deal done considering the level of competition they will face for his signature.

So far there have been no talks with Liverpool or Quansah over a summer transfer, but he is a name on the list and talks are expected to take place sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/03/2025.