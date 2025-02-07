Newcastle United are showing interest in a summer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Magpies remain on the lookout for centre-back reinforcements after a quiet January transfer window and could invest in a new player if they secure Champions League football for next season.

According to Romano, Huijsen is firmly among the players Newcastle are monitoring and will be available in the summer, as his contract includes a release clause.

The 6ft 5in Dutch defender remains ‘one to watch’ for the next transfer window, with Chelsea also previously linked as potential suitors.

Newcastle Monitoring Dean Huijsen

For the summer transfer window

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Huijsen as they look to bring in a new central defender for Eddie Howe:

“What we can add is that Newcastle are also showing an interest in Huijsen. “They are doing very well, and in case they will be in the Champions League next season, the investment on a centre-back could be made, and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring. “Remember the exclusive story from mid-January, he has a release clause into his contract valid in the summer. So Huijsen will be, for sure, one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, is having a superb debut season in the Premier League, helping the Cherries maintain one of the most solid defensive records in the division.

The south coast club have conceded only 28 goals in 24 games, with only Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest letting in fewer.

Huijsen, praised as 'fantastic' by Romano, has appeared in 18 of those fixtures, scoring twice and playing every minute for Bournemouth since Matchday 14.

Newcastle targeted a new centre-back last summer but saw four bids rejected for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, with the final offer reportedly reaching £65m.

The Eagles loaned out summer signing Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in January but did not bring in a replacement in time, despite having just three fit centre-backs – Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn – available.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 84.0 Tackles per 90 1.66 Clearances per 90 6.00 Minutes played 1,244

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Hopeful' of Keeping 'Desperate' £160,000-a-Week Star Newcastle United are determined to persuade Bruno Guimaraes to snub interest from Manchester City ahead of next season

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.