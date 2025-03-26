Good afternoon everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

I have once again answered three questions from GMS readers, with today's answers focusing on possible transfers ahead of the summer window.

This time around I have provided updates on Liverpool's plans to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after he moved closer to Real Madrid, Andre Onana's Manchester United future amid interest from Saudi Arabia and Ibrahima Konate's future at Anfield.

If you are yet to subscribe to the GIVEMESPORT newsletter, you can do so using the link to sign up, so you can have exclusive updates sent straight to your inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

Do Liverpool already have targets in mind to replace Alexander-Arnold?

Too early for this, but for sure, internally, they are very happy with Conor Bradley and his impact so far. Liverpool really trust him for the future.

Could Andre Onana leave Man Utd for Saudi Arabia this summer?

No proposal or concrete talks at this stage, it’s still March, so probably too early. We will see later.

Liverpool insist on extending his contract, it’s one of the priorities for the club and they are working on it.