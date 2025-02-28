Happy Friday everyone! Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter ahead of the weekend.

Once again, I have answered three questions from GMS readers on some of the biggest talking points in the world of football.

I have provided an update on Andre Onana's future at Manchester United after a tough run of form, the latest on the Red Devils' move for Sporting Lisbon sensation Geovany Quenda, and how one name is already ruled out of becoming Arsenal's next sporting director.

Make sure you let all your friends know about the GIVEMESPORT newsletter and send them the link to sign up, so they can also have exclusive updates sent straight to their inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

Can Man Utd afford to agree a deal for Geovany Quenda without selling anyone?

It's still early for this, February is not the moment when these things are decided. But for sure Quenda is high on the list, as we said.

How do Man Utd feel about Andre Onana’s performances behind the scenes?

It's a difficult season for many players, not only Onana. Strikers are not scoring, wing backs are suffering... it's part of a difficult season, this is how they see this bad moment for Onana.

Are Arsenal close to appointing Edu’s replacement?

Yes, it will happen soon. It's about final discussions and then time to decide. I don't think it will be Thiago Scuro, from what I'm told; there are more candidates.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.