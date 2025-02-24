Hello everyone! Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Once again, I have answered three questions sent in by GMS readers on some of the biggest talking points right now.

I have provided an update on if Arsenal could now move to sign a free agent in attack, the latest on Ademola Lookman returning to the Premier League this summer, and if Steven Gerrard could become Rangers' next manager.

Make sure you let all your friends know about the GIVEMESPORT newsletter and send them the link to sign up, so they can also have exclusive updates sent straight to their inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

Will Arsenal Change Their Mind and Look for a Free Agent?

At the moment still nothing concrete or advanced, still on the same position regarding a striker. Let's see if an opportunity appears, but I'm told it's still quiet situation and Martinelli's return is also getting closer now.

Could Ademola Lookman Return to the Premier League This Summer?

It's a possibility for sure. I'm told that he will leave Atalanta so Premier League is an option but not only, it will be an open race for Lookman from what I'm hearing.

Could Steven Gerrard Return as Rangers Manager?

At the moment nothing has been decided, so let's keep all options open. The club is assessing options to replace Clement but nothing direct yet with Gerrard or his camp.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.