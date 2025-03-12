Good afternoon everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. As usual, I have answered three questions submitted by some of you guys.

If you want to submit your own questions for future newsletters, check out the GIVEMESPORT Facebook page, where you will be able to ask me anything, three times a week.

Today, I have provided updates on Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal, what's next for Paul Pogba, and a summer move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Be sure to sign up to the newsletter if you haven't done so, so you can receive exclusive updates to your inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

Is Mikel Arteta's job at Arsenal safe if they go another season without a trophy?

Yes, all under control at Arsenal and with Mikel Arteta as key part of the project. Nothing will change.

What are the chances of Paul Pogba rejoining Man Utd?

At the moment, I’m not aware of anything concrete on this story. Zero.

Can be, as he’s out of contract in 2026 and several clubs are interested, in England but also in other countries. It’s an open story.