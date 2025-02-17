Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with my latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. I am here answering all of your questions.

Today, I have provided an update on when Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could leave the club, if Arsenal have made a decision on signing Raheem Sterling permanently and the latest on the future of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi after links with Tottenham Hotspur.

Current expectation from my sources is for Casemiro to stay at Man United, yes. Then expected to leave in the summer window.

Have Arsenal made a decision on signing Raheem Sterling permanently this summer?

No, at this stage no. It's completely quiet as full focus is on the next games, not on summer plans. No communication has been made on Sterling.

Is Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi a target for top Premier League clubs like Tottenham and others this summer?

Yes, he will be on Spurs and more clubs list for sure. He has contract until June 2026 and so he has chances to leave this summer.

