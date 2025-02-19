Good morning, everyone! Fabrizio Romano here with the latest edition of my GIVEMESPORT newsletter. Once again, I’m answering your questions, so keep sending in the topics you’d like to hear about!

Today, I have provided an update on Alexander Isak being linked to Liverpool, Roberto Firmino's future amid reports that Arsenal are interested in him, and whether Paul Pogba could return to Manchester United.

If you are yet to sign up for our newsletter, you can do so by clicking here, so you can receive regular exclusive news to your inbox - every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Here we go!

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Big Arsenal Update on Ethan Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano has shared a big Arsenal behind-scenes update on Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Nothing ongoing in terms of contacts now for Isak, full focus on Newcastle. Time for talks and decisions on future will be in the summer.

What are Paul Pogba's camp saying on a potential return to Man Utd after recent rumours about a short-term deal?

I don't have any confirmation at this stage. Nothing really concrete... in case something changes, we'll update on that!

Could Arsenal look to sign Roberto Firmino if he becomes a free agent?

He's still not leaving Al Ahli now, as Saudi club insists to continue until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League. Let's see what happens if they change their stance.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.