Hello everyone! Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Once again, I have answered three questions sent in by GMS readers on some of the biggest talking points. Today, I have provided an update on Geovany Quenda's potential move from Sporting to Manchester United, the latest on Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool and looked into whether Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic could head to the Premier League in the summer.

Make sure you let all your friends know about the GIVEMESPORT newsletter and send them the link to sign up, so they can also have exclusive updates sent straight to their inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

1:26 Related Fabrizio Romano: Contract Talks 'Advancing' for Key Arsenal Duo Arsenal are progressing well with contract talks for young duo Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Are Man Utd close to agreeing a deal to sign Geovany Quenda?

Quenda is on the list for sure, he’s been on the list for weeks and months. This remains the case. Nothing to say in terms of deal done now but he’s a player approved directly by Amorim.

What’s the latest on Darwin Nunez’s future at Liverpool? Could he leave this summer?

I keep saying that I expect Darwin to leave in the summer, it’s a serious possibility. Saudi clubs will be back but there could be European clubs also keen, so let’s wait and see.

All open for Vlahovic. Many options, nothing decided to far but I also expect Dusan to be one to watch in the summer for sure as there’s nothing agreed with new deal at Juventus.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.