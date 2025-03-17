Good morning everyone! Fabrizio Romano here with Monday's edition of the GIVEMESPORT newsletter. I have answered three questions submitted by some of you guys!

Will Tottenham consider Postecoglou's future in the summer after 15 defeats in 29 Premier League matches this season?

At the moment, Tottenham's full focus is on the present. Especially the Europa League, as a crucial target for Spurs this season. Nothing else coming from sources close to the club.

Is Bruno Fernandes convinced about staying at Manchester United next season and beyond?

Yes, he signed a new deal 8 months ago as he trusts the project and he's a key player for Ruben Amorim. He's so important for United and he's staying.

What is Alexander Isak's stance on staying at Newcastle after winning a major trophy?

No changes, Newcastle insist on keeping Isak as they see him as a crucial player for the project. But again, let's keep the story open because top clubs will come with big proposals for sure... and we will see what Newcastle will decide to do.