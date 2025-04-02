I've once again answered three questions on some of the biggest transfer stories as we approach the end of the season and the start of the summer transfer window. Today, I have provided updates on Liam Delap's future for next season, how much Man Utd really want to sign Victor Osimhen and the latest on if Cristian Romero could leave Tottenham amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

What’s the latest on Liam Delap and which Premier League clubs are interested in him?

There are several clubs attentive to the situation, from Chelsea as they were already keen in January to Manchester United who've add 4/5 names to the striker list and will also decide based on budget availability. The expectation is for a summer move, for sure.

How high is Victor Osimhen on Man Utd’s striker shortlist?

He's one of the names but again, zero concrete now in terms of contacts or talks. It's still early for Man United to know how much they can spend on the striker, and Osimhen would be quite expensive also in terms of salary.

Could Cristian Romero leave Tottenham this summer?

It's a possibility but not something guaranteed as it depends on Daniel Levy, and we know how strong Spurs are in negotiations. So it's something possible, definitely; but it has to be an important financial package or Levy won't accept anything.