Is Angel Gomes destined for the Premier League this summer?

Yes, Premier League is a possibility for Angel Gomes while also clubs in the Bundesliga asked for information to his new agents. He will 100% leave Lille.

Are West Ham a main contender to sign Jonathan David?

At the moment, nothing advanced for Jonathan David to West Ham. There are many clubs keen, but David is waiting for different clubs now.

What’s the latest on Tottenham signing Mathys Tel this summer? Are other clubs interested?

Tel situation is quiet now, full focus on the pitch. He just arrived one month ago, so Spurs want to give him time to adapt, perform and then discuss his future.

