Today, I have provided an update on Liverpool's links to Julian Alvarez, Manchester United's reported interest in Raphinha, and Ange Postecoglou's future, with Tottenham eyeing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Could Liverpool target a move for Julian Alvarez this summer?

He was on their shortlist last summer, for sure. Now he’s happy at Atletico and he signed for them just 9 months ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. We will see.

Manchester United linked with Raphinha. Could that move be possible?

I’ve zero indications from my sources about contacts, talks, calls, anything to link Raphinha with Man United. Zero.

Are Tottenham interested in Iraola at Bournemouth should they decide to sack Postecoglou?

There are several names being monitored, Iraola is one of them for sure. But no decision has been made yet on Postecoglou, waiting also on Europa League campaign.