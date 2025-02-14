Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with my latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. I am answering all of your questions from now until the summer transfer window and beyond.

Today, I have provided an update on how Arsenal plan to replace Kai Havertz after rumours about using Riccardo Calafiori, the latest on Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola after Tottenham Hotspur links, and whether Arsenal will target Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams this summer.

Reports in England suggest Arsenal could use Calafiori to replace Havertz - is that possible?

I’m not aware of anything on Calafiori so far but for sure the staff are working on internal solutions rather than signing a free agent. That’s the plan. Arteta is working on it.

Is Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola being monitored by bigger Premier League clubs like Tottenham?

He’s being monitored by several clubs. I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Spurs now but in general, for sure top clubs are following his excellent work.

Will Nico Williams be on Arsenal's shortlist for a new winger this summer?

He remains one of the most appreciated players by Mikel Arteta. Nico is highly rated at Arsenal. But also in this case, it’s too early as there are more clubs on it.

