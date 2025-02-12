Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with my latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. The transfer window may be closed but there is still a lot to talk about - I am answering all of your questions.

Today, I have provided an update on Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool, the latest on Viktor Gyokeres joining Manchester United this summer and a new development on the future of Tottenham Hotspur-linked Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan.

Lots of talk about Mohamed Salah again in recent days - is his priority still to stay at Liverpool?

There are no substantial updates yet. As we said for Van Dijk, I think also for Salah now the only update will be when a decision is made. It's not made yet, as interest from Saudi remains and Liverpool keep hoping to get the green light over new deal.

Would Ruben Amorim be interested in Viktor Gyokeres if Man United decided to go big on a new striker this summer?

I think that's obvious, he scored tons of goals with Amorim so the relationship is excellent... would be crazy to think the opposite. But nothing is decided yet as it will depend on budget available, European competitions for United and more.

Will Simone Inzaghi extend his contract as Inter Milan manager?

It's not an urgent topic at Inter. Full focus on Serie A, Champions League, they're still fighting in all competitions and nothing will be discussed now, also because he signed a new deal eight months ago.

