Happy Friday everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. Once again, I have answered three questions submitted by GMS readers on potential summer transfers.

If you want to submit your own questions for future newsletters, check out the GIVEMESPORT Facebook page, where you will be able to ask me anything, three times a week.

Today, I have provided updates on Arsenal's pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, Tottenham Hotspur's recruitment plans, and whether it will be possible for Newcastle United to keep Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Make sure you let all your friends know about the GIVEMESPORT newsletter and send them the link to sign up, so they can also have exclusive updates sent straight to their inbox three days a week - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Here we go!

Could Leroy Sane join Arsenal this summer?

No decision has been made on Sane yet. Bayern Munich are still in talks with him to discuss a potential new contract. Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta will discuss targets internally soon.

Will Tottenham sign another forward even if they keep Mathys Tel permanently this summer?

With Timo Werner leaving, I still expect movements at Tottenham in the summer even if they decide to sign Mathys Tel.

Can Newcastle keep both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak this summer?

Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars, for sure, but it won’t be easy. Big proposals are coming, especially for Isak, so it will be complicated to keep both.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox