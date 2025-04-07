Afternoon all! It's Fabrizio Romano here, bringing you the latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. I've answered three questions on some of the biggest transfer news stories being discussed at the moment, with the summer transfer window just a few months away.

I have provided updates on Manchester United's plans for the summer, Jamie Gittens' future amid interest from Liverpool, and what could happen next for Mateus Fernandes after Southampton were relegated to the Championship.

How many attacking players could Man Utd look to sign this summer? More than just a striker?

It's a possibility to add at least one more, to play behind the striker. But again, Financial Fair Play and sales will dictate the market and we will understand later on how much they can really spend this summer.

What’s the latest on Jamie Gittens potentially moving to the Premier League?

He's been on Chelsea's list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It's gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund's stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There's already movement in terms of calls and inquiries.