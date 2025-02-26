Once again, I have answered three questions from GMS readers on some of the biggest talking points in the world of football.

I have provided an update on whether Victor Osimhen is interested in joining Manchester United this summer, the 49ers plans for Rangers' next manager if they are successful with their takeover, and how Arsenal are feeling internally about Raheem Sterling.

Would Victor Osimhen be interested in joining Manchester United?

He's open to hearing from Man United, as well as more clubs for sure. But again, it's not something being decided now in February with Man United as it will depend on the budget. For Osimhen, respecting his current salary conditions at Napoli is a key point.

Will the 49ers look to make a big Rangers manager appointment if they're successful with the takeover?

This is an open possibility. It also depends on managers available, not only on 49ers if they can get takeover done. For sure they're ambitious but it's not something guaranteed at this stage.

How do Arsenal feel about Raheem Sterling behind the scenes after he didn't start at the weekend?

Expecting the player to deliver more for the final months of the season, then the expectation is for Sterling to return to Chelsea and not staying at Arsenal next season. That's the clear feeling internally.

