Today, I have provided an update on how Manchester United now view Joshua Zirkzee after he was linked with a move in January, the latest on the Friedkin Group making new behind-scenes appointments at Everton, and whether Richarlison will still be a Tottenham Hotspur player next season.

Zirkzee linked with January exit at Man Utd. Do the club/Amorim think he has a long-term future?

At the moment he's doing good and Man United are very happy with him. Also Zirkzee decided to stay in January, it wasn't only the club. Let's see from now to the summer, still long way to go so I'd keep it open... but good feelings now.

Are Everton any closer to hiring a new head of recruitment with Kevin Thelwell set to leave?

Yes, the plan is for the Friedkin family to bring in new people to take care of the strategy at the club.

Will Richarlison still be a Tottenham player next season?

No time now for decisions yet. Spurs are focused on finishing the season in the best way possible, then... we will see. It's an open story.

