How much truth is there in reports Manchester United are interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta?

There are reports on Osimhen, Gyokeres, Mateta, there will be more. The reality is that Man United have not made any decision on the striker yet and the budget will make the difference, so it's still early to know who they're going to sign. Nothing advanced at this stage.

Could Tammy Abraham return to the Premier League with West Ham, Everton and Newcastle linked?

It's a possibility, but all depends on Milan now. They must decide whether they want to keep him from Roma or let him go back to the club, and it will be up to the new director they're about to appoint soon.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Man United linked with Antoine Semenyo in recent weeks - could he leave Bournemouth this summer?

Kerkez, Huijsen, Semenyo... many Bournemouth players are attracting interest but I don't think they will sell 3-4 players. Semenyo has chances to go as interest is there but it's not something guaranteed now, as the club will try to fight to keep him.