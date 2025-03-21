Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. As always, I've answered three questions on some of the biggest transfer news stories being discussed at the moment.

I have provided updates on Manchester United's pursuit of Victor Osimhen, the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid, and Newcastle United links to Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Can Manchester United afford to sign Victor Osimhen for the outright asking price, or is a 'swap' deal more likely?

At the moment, I’m not aware of concrete talks taking place for Osimhen to Manchester United. He is on the list, but that is the same for more strikers. There is nothing advanced at this stage.

A report in Spain says Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is '99% agreed'. Are we any closer to a decision?

I maintain my position since March 2024 - Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold as their number one, two and three target for this summer. He is their top, top target. They are pushing to get it done and then ‘agreed’ will be when everything will be fixed.

Are Newcastle one of the clubs strongly interested in Dean Huijsen?

Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool. Many clubs are calling and, for sure, Newcastle are one of them.

