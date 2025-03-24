Good afternoon everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here with your latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. I have once again answered three questions from GMS readers, with today's answers focusing on possible transfers ahead of the summer window.

I have provided updates on Rayan Cherki's future, a possible move to England for Kenan Yildiz, and interest from the Premier League in Liam Delap.

We are seeing Tottenham and Liverpool linked with Rayan Cherki among others - is he a target for these clubs, and could he move to the Premier League?

There’s nothing really advanced at this stage. Many clubs are informed but nothing else at this stage, also nothing will be decided now.

Are Man Utd and Arsenal interested in Liam Delap as various reports suggest?

He’s on Chelsea's list for sure, let’s see if more clubs join or not. All Premier League clubs looking for a striker are monitoring him but at the moment nothing concrete yet.

Kenan Yildiz is also being linked with many English clubs including Man Utd - is a Premier League move on the cards for him

Juventus manager has just changed so now we have to see the strategy with a new manager. There’s interest from Premier League for sure but again, too early also on this case.