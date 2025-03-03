Good afternoon everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here dropping the latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter to start the week.

Today, I have provided an update on whether Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United future, Tottenham's interest in Eberechi Eze, and Real Madrid's admiration for William Saliba!

What's the latest on Garnacho's future after his reaction to being substituted vs Ipswich?

It was clarified internally and Amorim appreciated how open Alejandro was to talk directly to him after what happened. Now it's all good, I don't think this is impacting his future; in any case his situation was open in January and remains open for the summer.

Do Tottenham have an interest in signing Eberechi Eze?

He's on Spurs' list since 2023, he's always been highly-rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that's what makes the deal difficult - and there are more clubs also keen.

What is the latest on Real Madrid's interest in William Saliba?

Real Madrid like Saliba, but there's nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he's a key player for Arsenal and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world.

